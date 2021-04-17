Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
T Time promotional poster

T Time promotional poster tea packaging packaging thé tea typography poster design affiche promotionnelle promotional poster tea poster poster branding brand logo design designer graphique logo design graphique designer portfolio graphic design graphic designer design
Full project/projet intégral : https://www.behance.net/gallery/117647973/T-Time

I used calming colors on the packagings and the promotional poster of this tea brand T Time, that sells teas to help relax.

J'ai utilisé des couleurs apaisantes pour le packaging et l'affiche promotionnelle de cette marque de thé T Time, qui vend des thés relaxants.

