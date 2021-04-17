T Time promotional poster

Trending designs to inspire you
Full project/projet intégral : https://www.behance.net/gallery/117647973/T-Time
I used calming colors on the packagings and the promotional poster of this tea brand T Time, that sells teas to help relax.
J'ai utilisé des couleurs apaisantes pour le packaging et l'affiche promotionnelle de cette marque de thé T Time, qui vend des thés relaxants.