T Time logo

Presenting T Time, a tea brand.

Mon nouveau projet T Time, une marque de thé.

My brand new project called Pastelito, a biscuit brand. Pastel is Spanish for cake but pastelito literaly means small cake a.k.a biscuit. Also I wanted to use pastel colors, so that name is perfect.

I'll probably post the versions I made before arriving at that logo.

I hope you like it, let me know what you think, thanx!

Mon nouveau projet intitulé Pastelito, un marque de biscuit. En espagnol pastel veut dire gâteau et pastelito signifie littéralement petit gâteau donc biscuit.

Je posterai probablement les versions antérieures de ce logo.

J'espère que vous aimez, n'hésitez pas à me faire part de vos commentaires, merci!