🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Happiness and a healthy lifestyle are the values that AsanWellness promotes, so we picked simple and pleasing-to-eye elements for the logo. The brand aims to attract all age groups and this is a perfect identity design that appeals to a wider audience. A masculine figure with arms raised high, creates a feel-good effect and hints about health and fitness.
__________________
Press “L” to show some ❤️
Are you looking for a logo (re)design for your business?
I’d be happy to hear your story! Feel free to reach out!
studio@fullstop360.com | www.fullstop360.com