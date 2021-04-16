Happiness and a healthy lifestyle are the values that AsanWellness promotes, so we picked simple and pleasing-to-eye elements for the logo. The brand aims to attract all age groups and this is a perfect identity design that appeals to a wider audience. A masculine figure with arms raised high, creates a feel-good effect and hints about health and fitness.

