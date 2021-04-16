Md. Faruq Hossain

Business Card "Bouderka 1973" 02

Md. Faruq Hossain
Md. Faruq Hossain
  • Save
Business Card "Bouderka 1973" 02 business card vector business cards templates free business card design business card mockup business card design
Download color palette

Hi Guy's!

What do you think about this design? This is a selected collection from various brands' Business Card Design done in Upwork.
Contact me if you want to hire me!
Upwork l Behance l Whats App l Email l Call ME

You can check details in on Behance Link 01 l Behance Link 02

Thanks!

Md. Faruq Hossain
Md. Faruq Hossain

More by Md. Faruq Hossain

View profile
    • Like