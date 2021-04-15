Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Southlight dribbble citrus monoline pattern fish photoshoot beach beer can ipa beer packaging package design branding florida illustration st pete
Took these crispy Southlight cans designed for Pompano Beach Brewing Company OOO to photograph them in their most natural environment.

Agency: Top Hat
Photographer: Amie Santavicca

