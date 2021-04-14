Good for Sale
Anton Fritsler (kit8)
Kit8

Samurai ghost illustration

Anton Fritsler (kit8)
Kit8
Anton Fritsler (kit8) for Kit8
Hire Us
  • Save
Samurai ghost illustration man japanese sword katana slodier warrior armor lineal line character flat vector illustration kit8
Samurai ghost illustration man japanese sword katana slodier warrior armor lineal line character flat vector illustration kit8
Download color palette
  1. kit8net_Wien_Samurai_01.jpg
  2. kit8net_Wien_Samurai_02.jpg

Japanese samurai armor with katana

Price
$1
Buy now
Available on kit8.net
Good for sale
Japanese samurai armor with katana

A lot of Samurais lately. This one is special. Just love this details, look at him! As always illustration available for download exclusively on 👉 Kit8.net | Samurai ghost

This illustration as well as thousands other available with one of Full access options

Follow us:
Kit8.net | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

77950f14fd58efb8c44f57b995c0510c
Rebound of
Girl holding graphic tablet with painting
By Anton Fritsler (kit8)
Kit8
Kit8
Beautiful design assets for startups & designers 🎨
Hire Us

More by Kit8

View profile
    • Like