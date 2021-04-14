Healthy Mood 1.0

Imagine a bio-metric device that can tell your mood based on your emotional arousal and valiance and overlap that data with an activity you're doing or people you're spending time with.

This is the first version of the app that later evolved into a more traditional layout. In this one, your mod it represented by an abstract shape that changes along with your score. Think of it as a tamagotchi and a fitness tracker had a baby. 🤖🏋️ 👶