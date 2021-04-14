Yaroslav Zubko
Healthy Mood 1.0

Healthy Mood 1.0 welness meditation vibe sleep tracker mood tracker branding animation interaction app mobile ui ux
Imagine a bio-metric device that can tell your mood based on your emotional arousal and valiance and overlap that data with an activity you're doing or people you're spending time with.

This is the first version of the app that later evolved into a more traditional layout. In this one, your mod it represented by an abstract shape that changes along with your score. Think of it as a tamagotchi and a fitness tracker had a baby. 🤖🏋️ 👶

Healthy Mood
