Easter 2021 Greeting Card

Easter 2021 Greeting Card poster design postcard design postcard greeting envelope design envelope design brand identity branding brand design vector illustration certificate egg red design redesign carddesign greeting card happyeaster easter
This design of Easter postcard was made for a café. They will present it to their visitors on Easter Eve.
The card was made in the corporate colors of the coffee shop

✌🏻 Do you have a project?
Direct me!
Instagram | Telegram | WhatsApp

