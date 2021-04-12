Crypto Dashboard Darkmode

Hi there ! 👋

Here is a personal work I did on crypto-currencies. The purpose of "Crypto" is to take a first step and start learning and trading crypto-currencies.

First of all, on the homepage, the idea is to have a quick view of the market, trends and how the market is developing.

Crypto consists of a homepage, a market view with all available crypto-currencies, your wallet once logged in, a page where you can learn about crypto-currencies to understand how it works if you are new to it and finally technical support.

Don't hesitate to send me your comments, it will help me for the future :)

Cheers ! 🎉