Ovalca 💳 Neobank | Landing page

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there peeps and happy Monday to all of you! 👋
Starting this week with another idea of a banking website. A dark theme with modern gradients and some popular NFT elements like collectible cards.
Any thoughts?
I'll also share tips on how to create this holographic card in After Effects. Follow me on 👉 Instagram 👈 so you don't miss the tutorial.
_______
ooze.design | hello@ooze.design