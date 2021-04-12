Alexander Plyuto 🎲
Ovalca 💳 Neobank | Landing page

Alexander Plyuto 🎲
Alexander Plyuto 🎲 for ooze
Ovalca 💳 Neobank | Landing page defi bank card nft financial fintech branding banking website bank identity visual identity banking app hero section landing page product page credit card finance neobank online banking fintech bank
Hi there peeps and happy Monday to all of you! 👋

Starting this week with another idea of a banking website. A dark theme with modern gradients and some popular NFT elements like collectible cards.
Any thoughts?

I'll also share tips on how to create this holographic card in After Effects. Follow me on 👉 Instagram 👈 so you don't miss the tutorial.

_______

ooze.design | hello@ooze.design

