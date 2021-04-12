Ovalca 💳 Neobank | Landing page

Hi there peeps and happy Monday to all of you! 👋

Starting this week with another idea of a banking website. A dark theme with modern gradients and some popular NFT elements like collectible cards.

Any thoughts?

I'll also share tips on how to create this holographic card in After Effects. Follow me on 👉 Instagram 👈 so you don't miss the tutorial.

_______

ooze.design | hello@ooze.design