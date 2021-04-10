Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Consumer packaged goods (CPG) illustration

Consumer packaged goods (CPG) illustration
We needed an Illustration to depict Consumer packaged goods (CPG) on our website, to give users more context about the industry we are explaining about. So I made this one😜

Want to see this on our website please visit https://maximl.com/industries/

Posted on Apr 10, 2021
