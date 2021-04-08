Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Blue mangrove Fund — Homepage 03

Blue mangrove Fund — Homepage 03 water carbon footprint typography layout ux webdesign ui
Blue Mangrove® is a high impact fund allowing individuals, families and companies to offset their CO2 footprint by investing in the plantation and protection of a mangrove forest in the South-West Coastal Belt of Bangladesh, in the Sundarban area.

Watch live: https://bluemangrove.fund

Posted on Apr 8, 2021
