Online American Football School

Online American Football School web design clean minimalism concept uiux ui digital sports team sport soccer rugby hockey football baseball american football sport club fifa
Download color palette

Hi guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.
This concept was developed for an online college football school. There was an ask for a modern and cool UI, the school was made to become the number 1 on the market for online courses in the field of sports. To achieve this, I used one of the best font pair in my opinion Circle + Thabit, and a combination of black and red. Really cool?

Thanx for watching
Your liks❤
and comments are really helps me

