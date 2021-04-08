Online American Football School

Trending designs to inspire you
Have a project idea? We are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,
Behance | Instagram | Telegram
Hi guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.
This concept was developed for an online college football school. There was an ask for a modern and cool UI, the school was made to become the number 1 on the market for online courses in the field of sports. To achieve this, I used one of the best font pair in my opinion Circle + Thabit, and a combination of black and red. Really cool?
Thanx for watching
Your liks❤
and comments are really helps me