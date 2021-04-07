Saral Kumar

Website to Hire Photographers

Saral Kumar
Saral Kumar
  • Save
Website to Hire Photographers webdesigner uiux website design website hirephotographers photography portfolio photography website web design webdesign web typography uidesign interface flat ux minimal design ui
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,

This UI design is the result of a speed run I did a few days back. The challenge was to create a website where photographers can turn their hobby into business opportunity.

If you like this design press "L" to show some support.

Saral Kumar
Saral Kumar

More by Saral Kumar

View profile
    • Like