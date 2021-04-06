Vishwas Kashyap

Discover Mysuru - City Guide UI

Discover Mysuru - City Guide UI
A conceptual app to guide tourist who comes to this city with events, places, activities, food and hotels etc around this city.

Do you wish to check out all the screens and in-detail?
https://www.behance.net/gallery/116873069/Discover-Mysuru-City-Guide-UI

