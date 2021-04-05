Syeda Junia

Free Small Cosmetic Bottle Mockup PSD files

Free Small Cosmetic Bottle Mockup PSD files mockup psd mockups mockup freebie free design photoshop illustration 3d model branding 3d product design flat dribbble creative latest
  1. free.jpg
  2. Bottle Mockup_09.jpg
  3. Bottle Mockup_10.jpg
  4. Bottle Mockup_11.jpg
  5. Bottle Mockup_12.jpg
  6. Bottle Mockup_13.jpg

FREE Cosmetic Bottle Mockup

Free Features:
• Changeable cap color
• Changeable bottle color
• Editable highlight effect
• Editable shadow effect
• Easy to use by Smart object
• 6 Photoshop file ( .PSD )
• Changeable Background color/ Transparent
• High-resolution 4500x3500 px, (72 pixels/inch, RGB mode)

