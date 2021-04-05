Equity UI Design Elements - Dark Theme

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers,
Worked on the UI design elements of the product. The platform where homeowners and property investors connect directly. Homeowners can sell their property on the marketplace to investors by creating a residential equity portfolio.
I hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.
--
Let's work together!
Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com
Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook