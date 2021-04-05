Equity UI Design Elements - Dark Theme

Hi Dribbblers,

Worked on the UI design elements of the product. The platform where homeowners and property investors connect directly. Homeowners can sell their property on the marketplace to investors by creating a residential equity portfolio.

I hope you guys like it.

Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

--

Let's work together!

Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com

Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook