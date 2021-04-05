Jess Segura

Music Player

Jess Segura
Jess Segura
Hire Me
  • Save
Music Player icon ui app branding design daily 100 challenge dailyuichallenge dailyui music music player app music player design streaming streaming platform music player ui music player
Download color palette

C H A L L E N G E
#009: Design a music player. Consider the controls, placements, imagery such as the artist or album cover, etc.

P R O C E S S
I started by comparing the music players from top streaming services. Once I determined the minimum feature requirements, I started to draft out mock-ups on paper of different template styles. I looked for my colour pallet and found some nice design inspirations on Dribble and https://psdrepo.com/.

S O L U T I O N
Once I found a few design inpos, I crafted out the layouts I had down on paper, and started to play around with my pallet to find the right gradient, background colour and font colour.

I wanted to keep traditional components from streaming platforms while adding a few hints of fun while designing minimally. I stuck to purely icons for buttons, that way the app is to the point and intuitive for the user.

Then, for my "artist", I chose Kali Uchis because she's Colombian (like me!) and incredibly talented / bad-a$$.

I recommend listening to her latest album. It's basically a dreamy lullaby.

--
Designed by yours truly.

Jess Segura
Jess Segura
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jess Segura

View profile
    • Like