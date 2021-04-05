🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
C H A L L E N G E
#009: Design a music player. Consider the controls, placements, imagery such as the artist or album cover, etc.
P R O C E S S
I started by comparing the music players from top streaming services. Once I determined the minimum feature requirements, I started to draft out mock-ups on paper of different template styles. I looked for my colour pallet and found some nice design inspirations on Dribble and https://psdrepo.com/.
S O L U T I O N
Once I found a few design inpos, I crafted out the layouts I had down on paper, and started to play around with my pallet to find the right gradient, background colour and font colour.
I wanted to keep traditional components from streaming platforms while adding a few hints of fun while designing minimally. I stuck to purely icons for buttons, that way the app is to the point and intuitive for the user.
Then, for my "artist", I chose Kali Uchis because she's Colombian (like me!) and incredibly talented / bad-a$$.
I recommend listening to her latest album. It's basically a dreamy lullaby.
Designed by yours truly.