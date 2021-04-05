Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Oğuz Yağız Kara

Blog Resoures & Reading Page: Felix

Oğuz Yağız Kara
Oğuz Yağız Kara
Hire Me
  • Save
Blog Resoures & Reading Page: Felix felix author blog design blog post saas website saas app saas landing page resources blog
Blog Resoures & Reading Page: Felix felix author blog design blog post saas website saas app saas landing page resources blog
Blog Resoures & Reading Page: Felix felix author blog design blog post saas website saas app saas landing page resources blog
Blog Resoures & Reading Page: Felix felix author blog design blog post saas website saas app saas landing page resources blog
Blog Resoures & Reading Page: Felix felix author blog design blog post saas website saas app saas landing page resources blog
Blog Resoures & Reading Page: Felix felix author blog design blog post saas website saas app saas landing page resources blog
Blog Resoures & Reading Page: Felix felix author blog design blog post saas website saas app saas landing page resources blog
Download color palette
  1. Felix Blog.png
  2. About Us V1.png
  3. About Us V1-2.png
  4. About Us V1-1.png
  5. Blog Reading V1.png
  6. Blog Reading V2.png
  7. Author Page.png

Felix SaaS Template

Price
$79
Buy now
Available on webflow.com
Good for sale
Felix SaaS Template

Yo yo yo! What's going on guys 😎

Today I want to show blog and reading page from Felix. Stay inspired

Felix is a SaaS focused Landing Page UI Kit developed in Webflow.

It has over 40 sections and 20 pages, also good news! There is dark mode! I hope you guys like it, show some love b*tchez!

Follow Me On

Behance
Instagram

oguzyagizkara@gmail.com

Oğuz Yağız Kara
Oğuz Yağız Kara
Let's Craft a ✦ ‎Modern Interface
Hire Me

More by Oğuz Yağız Kara

View profile
    • Like