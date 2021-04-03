Nikita

Mooncamp app ⛺ Sign up screen

Nikita
Nikita
  • Save
Mooncamp app ⛺ Sign up screen daily001 daily 100 challenge dailyuichallenge daily ui minimal signup sign up sign up app app ui illustration night dark iphone 11 create account welcome page login inputs camp moon
Download color palette

Daily UI #001 Sign Up

Hello Dribbble!
I'm beginning my career as a UX/UI designer and this is my first shot. I'll be glad to receive feedback and get my first design job 🌝

Nikita
Nikita
Like