steamphish

Package design and visualization

steamphish
steamphish
  • Save
Package design and visualization box presentation design cardboard box box design package design packaging
Download color palette

This is a package design for innovative medical company with a high-performance biotechnology laboratory, clinic, and team.

If you like my work I would be glad if you share it.

steamphish
steamphish

More by steamphish

View profile
    • Like