App icon for Fugit

Kanhaiya Sharma

Fugit App icon design

Here is the final logo for Fugit. Which is combination Asterisk + F to show the concept of Group & New connection. Client was also looking for F**k it type of feel in mark so i come up with this solution with Asterisk used in symbol.

Will share more about this project in future posts.
Let me know your thoughts in comments below.

Say Hi 👋:
DM or email for work inquiries.
kanhaiyasharma.id@gmail.com

Let's Connect
💎 Instagram- Daily design & Logo grids.
✍🏻 Behance- Projects & Case studies.
📌 Medium- Share Experience & design resources.

🟢Available for new creative challenge — Logo Design | UX/UI
Hire Me

