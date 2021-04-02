App icon for Fugit

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Fugit App icon design
Here is the final logo for Fugit. Which is combination Asterisk + F to show the concept of Group & New connection. Client was also looking for F**k it type of feel in mark so i come up with this solution with Asterisk used in symbol.
Will share more about this project in future posts.
Let me know your thoughts in comments below.
