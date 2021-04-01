Patterns on Patterns

Mario Jacome
Download color palette
  1. kb-patterns-1600x1200.png
  2. kb-patterns-1600x1200-blue.png
  3. kb-patterns-1600x1200-yellow.png
  4. kb-patterns-1600x1200-green.png
  5. kb-patterns-1600x1200-pink.png

Hello Everyone, and welcome to my favorite month, April! (Yes, this is my birthday month 🥳🎉🎁🎂) Today I’m sharing a really cool project I did a while back with @klientboost. This was a series of patterns for some of our different products. I don’t know if I have said this enough before, but I love patterns! Anyway, I hope you all have a fantastic day, regardless of when/if you read this caption!

Posted on Apr 1, 2021
