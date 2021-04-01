Sonika Agarwal

Indian Currency (Rupee) Icon Set

Sonika Agarwal
Sonika Agarwal
  • Save
Indian Currency (Rupee) Icon Set money rupees india indian currencies icons pack iconset icon design iconography icons design icon set icons set icons icon vector business finance business finance currency rupee
Download color palette

Check out my new Indian Currency icon set, ready to use in your next finance UI/UX project, and download it at: https://www.iconfinder.com/iconsets/indian-rupee-1

Please contact me for icon or graphic design inquiries at sonika.agarwal.in@gmail.com

Sonika Agarwal
Sonika Agarwal

More by Sonika Agarwal

View profile
    • Like