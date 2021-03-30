New Retrowave logo collection. Part I.

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
New collection of logos inspired by 1980's years. I created this in Adobe Illustrator using only vector effects. It's been hard, but i haven't another way. I hope this logos looks better than last collection, which i create one year ago.