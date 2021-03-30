Denis Holovatiuk

New Retrowave logo collection. Part I.

New Retrowave logo collection. Part I. set modern california collection vaporwave neon template retro outrun logo design 1980s vector synthwave retrowave cyberpunk 80s
New collection of logos inspired by 1980's years. I created this in Adobe Illustrator using only vector effects. It's been hard, but i haven't another way. I hope this logos looks better than last collection, which i create one year ago.

