Tradedesk MEA Icon

Tradedesk MEA connects businesses to verified trade opportunities, market intelligence and insights across African, and GCC markets with the aim of
facilitating smarter and more cost-efficient cross-border trade.
My goal was to redesign the brand identity, restructure the existing web platform, ideate and design an improved user experience, an expanded feature set and explore new ways to better meet the platform’s users needs.
Fair to say I gave it my very best shot.
Live link here —> https://tradedeskmea.com/