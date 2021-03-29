Sonika Agarwal

Navratri Festival Icon Set (Durga Puja Icons)

Navratri Festival Icon Set (Durga Puja Icons) illustration ui indian festivals festival india durga navratri icon design icon set iconography icons icon illustrator vector flat design
Check out my new icon set made for the Indian festival of Navratri and/or Durga Puja and download them at: https://www.iconfinder.com/iconsets/navratri-and-dussehra

Please contact me for icon or graphic design inquiries at sonika.agarwal.in@gmail.com

