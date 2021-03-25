Good for Sale
Food delivery man on scooter - animation

Good for sale
Download color palette

Hi. What you guys think about such a small simple animation? It's the first one from the series based on illustrations from newly published Bubbleflat series collection on our strore.

The Illustration made by Anton Fritsler and Alaa Alam made an animation from it.
You can Download animation as well as Food delivery man - Illustration

Also you can Get Full access to download more other exclusive illustrations and products from our site.

