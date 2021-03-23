Verdant - Branding

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Verdant is a hybrid startup studio that partners with AI entrepreneurs who are interested in bettering the planet. We layered mathematical equations to represent AI and a beautiful starry night with auroras to show the interplay between Verdant’s earthly goals and awesome AI powers.
Have a creative project that involves technology? Drop us a line at hello@klugeinteractive.com