Minimal Tech Blog Components

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Fixing modern problems with modern solutions. With the growing number of complex systems that are coming on my way, I have decided to change my approach. Instead of design a complete solution in one go, I'm designing flexible modules and complete the solution by assembling them that generate beautiful and functional Ui and Ux. Results are always amazing and Ui changes are a walk in the park.
A set of minimal components for an ongoing client project (Tech Blog) | 100% component-driven design | Scalable Figma design system.
--
https://www.behance.net/aravindaprabath
https://dribbble.com/aravinda
https://www.instagram.com/aracandesign
Inquiries - aracandesign@gmail.com