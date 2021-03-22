Aravinda Prabath

Minimal Tech Blog Components

Fixing modern problems with modern solutions. With the growing number of complex systems that are coming on my way, I have decided to change my approach. Instead of design a complete solution in one go, I'm designing flexible modules and complete the solution by assembling them that generate beautiful and functional Ui and Ux. Results are always amazing and Ui changes are a walk in the park.

A set of minimal components for an ongoing client project (Tech Blog) | 100% component-driven design | Scalable Figma design system.
Posted on Mar 22, 2021
