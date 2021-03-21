Lexi Handi Nayana

Health App

Lexi Handi Nayana
Lexi Handi Nayana
  • Save
Health App doctor app home screen ui application health login page login design
Download color palette

Hello Friends 👋

This is my exploration of an application about health
So, what do you think?

Hope you enjoy it! 😉

Feel free to provide feedback and comments.
don't forget to press "L" if you like.
Thank you!

----------------

Have a project idea? Feel free to contact me
designbylexx@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Mar 21, 2021
Lexi Handi Nayana
Lexi Handi Nayana

More by Lexi Handi Nayana

View profile
    • Like