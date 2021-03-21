Health App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Friends 👋
This is my exploration of an application about health
So, what do you think?
Hope you enjoy it! 😉
Feel free to provide feedback and comments.
don't forget to press "L" if you like.
Thank you!
----------------
Have a project idea? Feel free to contact me
designbylexx@gmail.com