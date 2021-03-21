Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Malu Romero

UX/UI ❘ Platform for Small Business Owners

Malu Romero
Malu Romero
Hire Me
  • Save
UX/UI ❘ Platform for Small Business Owners illustrations doodle catalog supply smallbusiness peruvian illustration
UX/UI ❘ Platform for Small Business Owners illustrations doodle catalog supply smallbusiness peruvian illustration
Download color palette
  1. ladder_2.jpg
  2. ladder_3.jpg

Ladder is a design concept of a digital product that offers curation of excellent Peruvian providers by well-known local businesses to empower a new generation of entrepreneurs in LATAM.

:)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 21, 2021
Malu Romero
Malu Romero
UX Designer and illustrator based in Lima,Perú
Hire Me

More by Malu Romero

View profile
    • Like