First prompt for Our planet week: Protect 🌎

A quote from Jason Hickel: "When people go to the supermarket, they take for granted that they'll find all the seafood they love: cod, hake, haddock, salmon, tuna - species that are central to human diets all around the world. But this easy certainty is beginning to crumble. Recent figures show that around 85% of global fish stocks are now depleted or facing collapse. Haddock has fallen to 1% of their former volume; halibut, those magnificent giants of the sea, to one-fifth of 1%. Fish catches are beginning to decline around the world, for the first time in recorded history. In the Asia-Pacific, fishery yields are on track to hit zero by 2048."