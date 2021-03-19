Dennis Pasyuk
SoundCloud Logo Redesign

Dennis Pasyuk
Dennis Pasyuk for unfold
SoundCloud Logo Redesign logotype figma minimal soundcloud app icon music redesign exploration branding brand logo
Happy Friday!

Been a minute since I've posted but here's a quick redesign of SoundCloud, reimagining the mark. Check the third slide for a comparison to their current. Do you think they should rebrand?

