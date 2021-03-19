The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, guys! Here is our latest attempt to design a house rental app 🏡

🏠On the home screen, you can search and filter the best offers and see the latest ones at the bottom.

Click on it and you land on the accommodation page. Here you can check the key details: address, photos, rating, add to favorites, and map.

⚪️For most of the elements, we took soft colors — the best option for checking the accommodation photos.

⚫️The primary buttons are black to make the app comfortable to use anywhere: on the way to work or while chilling in the park.

🧭 The cherry on the cake is the “Create a route” feature — just enter the address of your favorite place and check the route from the chosen accommodation.

Created by Valeria Sablina

