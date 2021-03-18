Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Job Search Platforms Mobile App

Job Search Platforms Mobile App
Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀

Back again to explore something new. It is an employment-oriented online service that operates via mobile apps. it is mainly used for professional networking, including employers posting jobs and job seekers posting their CVs.

Show some love and please Press “Like”.😍

Please leave your constructive feedback ❤️

Available for new projects: abhi.document@gmail.com

Let’s connect:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/abhichatterjee/
Medium: https://abhi-chatterjee.medium.com/

