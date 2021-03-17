Bitcoin app onboarding

Vivivian
Hey，Dribbblers

This is a set of onboarding 3d illustrations made for client https://www.bitcoin.com/ in 2020, exchange cash and bank card purchases, join the world of ₿ ! ! 😉

Download：https://apps.apple.com/us/app/bitcoin-wallet-by-bitcoin-com/id1252903728#?platform=iphone

I'm available for new projects - 348217519@qq.com

