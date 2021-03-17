🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hey, guys!
Do you have a dog or a cat? Don’t you think that it would be great to find a veterinarian or buy pet food in one app? Cause we think it would. So, we made a design of a pet service app 🐶
⬅️ To the left, there is a home screen. The user may access the profile page, search for pet services or see a nearby veterinary 👨🏼⚕️
➡️ On the right screen, there is a pet profile page🐈 You can enter your pet’s name, age, weight, and sex.
🐾 Your four-legged friend gets the nutrition recommendations based on the entered data.
🍊 We’ve taken the bright color palette and used orange color to highlight the key elements.
Taking care of your pet becomes easier with such an app.
Press 💜if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Alena Kovaleva
