Hey, guys!

Do you have a dog or a cat? Don’t you think that it would be great to find a veterinarian or buy pet food in one app? Cause we think it would. So, we made a design of a pet service app 🐶

⬅️ To the left, there is a home screen. The user may access the profile page, search for pet services or see a nearby veterinary 👨🏼‍⚕️

➡️ On the right screen, there is a pet profile page🐈 You can enter your pet’s name, age, weight, and sex.

🐾 Your four-legged friend gets the nutrition recommendations based on the entered data.

🍊 We’ve taken the bright color palette and used orange color to highlight the key elements.

Taking care of your pet becomes easier with such an app.

Created by Alena Kovaleva

