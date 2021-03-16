Vivien Cseresznyés

GorgeousYou - Home Page

Vivien Cseresznyés
Vivien Cseresznyés
Hire Me
  • Save
GorgeousYou - Home Page cover design homepage blog interaction women fashion beauty product promo fashion ui fashion ux animation design ui ui design webdesign interface web
Download color palette

Hello friends,

This is another piece of the new website project, which I have recently started designing. It is a homepage with the loading animation.

How do you like it?

Cheers :)

Vivien Cseresznyés
Vivien Cseresznyés
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Vivien Cseresznyés

View profile
    • Like