MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO

Elite People Logo Design

Elite People Logo Design illustrator illustration identity flat color concept clean creative glossy paper typography brand simple mockup branding vector minimal logo icon design
Logo Design for Elite People(demo name). Elite People is such a company which is looking for experienced, professional, initiative people. Besides, they want to recruit employees who have the capability to make effective decisions.

I am available for new project.
Contact here: hasibuldipto777@gmail.com

