Lambani craft Digital Painting

Banjara craft

Lambani is one of the Banjara Tribe. ... Lambani Craft is done mostly in Cotton or Khadi fabrics which are bought from Tamil Nadu. These fabrics and yarn for embroidery are dyed with chemical or organic colors as per the design requirement. This dyed cloth is cut according to the design.

Personal project done in between jobs as an exercise in quick production workflows. I briefed myself with a design direction and tasked to create both the design and a short sequence of images.

Hope you enjoy!🚀

Let's work together 💥

artamaz.com@gmail.com

Instagram | Facebook | Behance | YouTube | Linkedin | ArtAmaz