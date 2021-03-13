Abhi Chatterjee

Design Studio Admin Panel Dashboard

Abhi Chatterjee
Abhi Chatterjee
Hire Me
  • Save
Design Studio Admin Panel Dashboard shopping cart product design uidesign uiux desktop application desktop design laptop mockup desktop laptop dashboad ui designer ux designer product app ux design ui design design ux ui designer
Design Studio Admin Panel Dashboard shopping cart product design uidesign uiux desktop application desktop design laptop mockup desktop laptop dashboad ui designer ux designer product app ux design ui design design ux ui designer
Design Studio Admin Panel Dashboard shopping cart product design uidesign uiux desktop application desktop design laptop mockup desktop laptop dashboad ui designer ux designer product app ux design ui design design ux ui designer
Design Studio Admin Panel Dashboard shopping cart product design uidesign uiux desktop application desktop design laptop mockup desktop laptop dashboad ui designer ux designer product app ux design ui design design ux ui designer
Download color palette
  1. Dashboard.png
  2. laptop-1.png
  3. laptop-3.png
  4. laptop-4.png

Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀

Back again to explore something new, The company sells products like Posters, Mugs, Banners, Print cards, T-shirts etc. I design the backend control panel for the same where the backend team can upload product details like Pictures, Quantity, Pricing, Discounts, Shipping, Tax etc. remotely. 

Apart from that they could be able to Manage users, Do promotions and Track user journey from backend panel.

Show some love and please Press “Like”.😍

Please leave your constructive feedback ❤️

Available for new projects: abhi.document@gmail.com

Let’s connect:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/abhichatterjee/
Medium: https://abhi-chatterjee.medium.com/

Abhi Chatterjee
Abhi Chatterjee
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Abhi Chatterjee

View profile
    • Like