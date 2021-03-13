Design Studio Admin Panel Dashboard

Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀

Back again to explore something new, The company sells products like Posters, Mugs, Banners, Print cards, T-shirts etc. I design the backend control panel for the same where the backend team can upload product details like Pictures, Quantity, Pricing, Discounts, Shipping, Tax etc. remotely.

Apart from that they could be able to Manage users, Do promotions and Track user journey from backend panel.

