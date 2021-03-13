Idham

Water Filling App

Idham
Idham
  • Save
Water Filling App green water 3d uidesign design app flat ux app minimal ui design
Download color palette

My willingness is to fix problems around me (and maybe you too) where sometimes we turn on the tap water and then we forget to turn it off which means we waste so much water.🚩

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2021
Idham
Idham

More by Idham

View profile
    • Like