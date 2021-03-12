Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Online store of bouquets | Интернет-магазин букетов

Online store of bouquets | Интернет-магазин букетов website ux design webdesign ecommerce uiuxdesign minimalism online store online shop clean ui bouquets
The task of the project - to develop a design for an online store of author's bouquets. The purpose of the design is to show the premium quality of goods and service.
Задача проекта — разработать дизайн для интернет-магазина авторских букетов. Цель дизайна — показать премиум качество товара и сервиса.
