Online store of bouquets | Интернет-магазин букетов

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The task of the project - to develop a design for an online store of author's bouquets. The purpose of the design is to show the premium quality of goods and service.
Project link
Behance | Instagram | Telegram | Email
🧡
Задача проекта — разработать дизайн для интернет-магазина авторских букетов. Цель дизайна — показать премиум качество товара и сервиса.
Ссылка на проект