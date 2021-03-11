Iman Abdul Majid

Landing page skincare

Iman Abdul Majid
Iman Abdul Majid
  • Save
Landing page skincare clean typography ux web uidesign web design landing page website minimal daily ui ui
Download color palette

the results of exploring landing page skincare

Open to suggestions and cooperation
Email: imanabdul929@gmail.com

Thank You

Iman Abdul Majid
Iman Abdul Majid

More by Iman Abdul Majid

View profile
    • Like