Appella - Music School App Desktop

Appella - Music School App Desktop
Hi dribbblers! 👋
Time to show off some new stuff this time. It was really nice project to create because I had a free hand to create the visual style and also propose the whole product strategy.

What is Appella? 🚗
Appella is an app created for music schools to make communication between schools and pupils easier and to move offline communication to online.

How did I help? 👨‍🎨
I help to establish the whole product strategy, discovery & research phase including workshops, user needs, UX and UI finally.

Posted on May 6, 2021
Providing product design driven by facts.
