Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Electric Guitar Mockups Set

Electric Guitar Mockups Set
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 2.1.jpg
  4. 3.jpg
  5. 4.jpg
  6. 5.jpg
  7. 6.jpg
  8. 7.jpg

Electric Guitar Mockups Set

Price
$11.99
Good for sale
Electric Guitar Mockups Set
Product includes:
• 5 psd with isolated guitar (top, no gravity, side view);
• 2 psd with guitar leaning against the wall (front and back view);
• 16 background textures;
• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);

Editable elements:
• guitar body color and design;
• pickguard and fingerboard color and design;
• guitar elements color (metal parts, strings, pickups, volume and tone controls);
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background color and design (only in isolated mockups);

