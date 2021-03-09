Electric Guitar Mockups Set

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
• Full presentation on rebrandy.net
• Full presentation on Creative Market
Product includes:
• 5 psd with isolated guitar (top, no gravity, side view);
• 2 psd with guitar leaning against the wall (front and back view);
• 16 background textures;
• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);
Editable elements:
• guitar body color and design;
• pickguard and fingerboard color and design;
• guitar elements color (metal parts, strings, pickups, volume and tone controls);
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background color and design (only in isolated mockups);