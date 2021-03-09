Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hastalavida Font
Hastalavida Font is a Joyful Display Font which is perfect choice for any Children Design. It will elevate a wide range of design projects to the highest level, be it branding, headings, wedding designs, signatures, logos, labels, and much more!
What’s Included :
– OTF & TTF
– Works on PC & Mac
– Easy to use ( Installations )
– Easy Convert to webfont
– Compabilty Windows, Apple, Linux, Cricut, Silhouette and Other cutting machines
Note of the author:
NOTE: This Demo is for PERSONAL USE ONLY! But any donation are very appreciated.
Link for Donations via PayPal: paypal.me/dennysutanto93
link to purchase full version and commercial license:
- Creative Fabrica: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/hastalavida/ref/235725/
Please visit our store for more great fonts:
- https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/densudesign/ref/235725/
and follow my Instagram for update: https://lnkd.in/fGNU4rs
Thank You
#HastalavidaFont #Hastalavida #Font #simple #playful #joy #handwriting #soft #cheerful #font #fontdesign #design #logo #businesscard #card #design #graphic #written #handwritten #simple #family #cheers #cheerful