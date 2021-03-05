ESG case study 02

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Zendesk collaborated with a business research agency called ESG to create a CX Maturity Model Index report. And this is the overview of this integrated campaign at different touchpoints around the report such as organic socials, webinars, and promotional landing page.
Partners: Marta Dymek, Julia Oller, Gina Meredith, Gabbi Sanchez Mallona, Tamara Austring