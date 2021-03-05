Hazel wong
ESG case study 02

Hazel wong
Zendesk
Hazel wong for Zendesk
ESG case study 02
Zendesk collaborated with a business research agency called ESG to create a CX Maturity Model Index report. And this is the overview of this integrated campaign at different touchpoints around the report such as organic socials, webinars, and promotional landing page.

Partners: Marta Dymek, Julia Oller, Gina Meredith, Gabbi Sanchez Mallona, Tamara Austring

