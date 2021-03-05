Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DIGI CUPID Logo Design

DIGI CUPID Logo Design adagency logo branding logodesign
Hello Dribbblers! This is the simple LOGO I made for digital marketing agency.
Made with Adobe Illustrator CC 2020.

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.
Posted on Mar 5, 2021
